Launch Date for PUGB India, security updates and more

When TikTok got banned in India, we witnessed people/influencers expressing their feelings all over social media. Similarly, when PUGB got banned in India, many gammers/enthusiast expressed remorse.

TikTok gave rise to many influencers we know today. And PUBG led to the rise of the gaming industry in the country.

PC gaming was rising slowly in India, and mobile gaming was considered recreational. PUGB changed all of that. We witnessed the mobile gaming industry reaching new heights. And PC and console gaming industry gave chase and has managed to gain importance.

When PUBG got banned by the Indian government in September 2020. Gamers expressed remorse, but nothing could change the outcome of the ban as long as the reason for the ban was a Chinese entity within Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG. Tencent Games worked to get the Chinese Entity out of the developers and have been testing a new beta version of the game exclusively for the Indian Market.

There have been numerous teasers that surfaced on the internet about the game and the release date. But now it seems like the game's release is imminent and just around the corner. We will have to wait a month or so that we can finally meet our friends on the PUBG lobby once again and team up for virtual battles. Maybe in the pandemic, Tencent games might surprise us with an early release.

