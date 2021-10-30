Lava Agni 5G with Dimensity 810 chipset and 5,000 maH battery; Read more

Lava is looking forward to making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the new Agni 5G smartphone. This smartphone will be released on 9th November and is going to be the first 5G smartphone from Lava. The launch event will be live streamed on YouTube from 12 PM IST. The company has shared the design and specifications of the upcoming device, which suggest that this handset will feature punch hole cutout on the display for front camera and the screen refresh rate of the display will be 90 Hz. Scroll down to know more about the device.

Lava Agni 5G smartphone: Specifications

Lava Agni 5G smartphone is going to be launched during a launch event live streamed on YouTube on 9th November at 12 PM IST. The upcoming 5G smartphone from Lava will feature a display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and a front camera inside a punch hole cut-out on the display. The handset will pack an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and a 5000 maH battery.

The device will have a USB type-C port for charging and file transfer and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It will run on Android 11 and will feature a Gaming Mode. On the camera front, the handset will feature a triple camera unit at the back with a primary camera lens of 64 megapixel and two more lenses for support.

Lava Agni 5G smartphone: Price in India

Lava Agni 5G smartphone will be available in blue colour option and will be called Fiery Blue. The company has priced this new 5G handset at Rs 19,999 in India. We will get to know more details of the device during the launch event that will commence on 9th November.

Lava Agni smartphone is the first ever 5G smartphone from Lava and will be launched during a launch event that will be live streamed on Youtube on 9th November at 12 PM.