Lava announces Design in India season 2 with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000

Indian mobile handset brand, Lava, has announced the second season of its ‘Design in India’ (DII) challenge. Lava’s DII contest invites entries for designing the next Indian smartphone. The contest is open to students and working professionals either presently pursuing or graduated in B.Tech/B.E., Bachelors in Design Program or Masters in Design Program from any institute across India in select specializations. The registrations will be open from 15th August to 25th August 2021.

Registrations will be via Lava’s website, using the team leader’s email ID and mobile number. Students/professionals can participate in a team with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 3 members. Any plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification of the team.

The contest will be conducted in three rounds – ideation, prototype creation and presentation to the jury. After registering, eligible candidates will receive an email intimation and gain portal access to submit a solution according to predetermined timelines. All submissions will be evaluated by a panel comprising Lava International’s senior leaders. The top 10 teams will then be shortlisted for the prototype development round.

In Round Two, the top 10 teams will submit functional smartphone prototypes/plans. The 5 top teams will be shortlisted for Round three which is the final round. Teams will be judged on three parameters – creativity, functionality and uniqueness. The final 5 teams will present their ideas to a panel constituting Lava’s senior leadership. Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer – Lava International will head the judging panel.

The top three winning teams will receive a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava at the competition's culmination. They will also be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

Lava launched the first season of the Design in India challenge in July last year which received an overwhelming response from across the country. The contest received more than 12000 entries out of which three teams- Ingenium, Magma and Invincible were declared winners. The company also offered placement to the top two performers- Syamala Dasika from Sir C.R Reddy College of Engineering and Nafih Ahammed from NSS College of Engineering.

To register your team, please visit: https://www.lavamobiles.com/design-in-india-2/