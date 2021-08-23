Lava Probuds 2 launched in India and the company is giving it for free

India-based smartphone manufacturer Lava has unveiled its latest true wireless earbuds (TWS) today in India to expand its presence in the market. The company is calling it– the Probuds 2 along with a unique BYOB (Break Your Old Buds) contest that will give some lucky participants a chance to win free buds. It seems that the brand is promising a lot of things with the launch of the new TWS and we should dig a little to know about the device. Here are the details:

Lava Probuds 2 features

The newly launched Lava Probuds 2 comes equipped with 14 mm dynamic drivers which are said to deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass. The earbuds come with an instant wake and pair technology and Bluetooth v5.0 that ensures better connectivity. As far as batteries are concerned, the company claims that the Probuds 2 is capable enough of delivering up to 23 hours of playback.

According to Lava, the earbuds can deliver a battery backup of 5 hours and 18 hours with the charging case. There is also an IPX5 certification which makes the buds sweat and splash resistant.

Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, “We at Lava always strive to bring the latest technologies and high-performance devices at value price points to our customers. Our latest offering, Probuds 2 is big on performance, lightweight, trendy, and one of the most pocket-friendly earbuds in the market today. It is a perfect audio accessory for modern music lovers who seek superior performance and stylish design at a budget.”

Lava Probuds 2 price

Probuds 2 sale will go live on 26th August on Lava E-store, Amazon and Flipkart. The product will be launched at a special introductory price of Rs 1,399 and will be later sold for Rs 1,699.

How to participate in the BYOB contest

To participate in the BYOB contest, the participants will have to just register themselves on the Lava website and pledge to break their old earphones (wired or wireless). The winners will be chosen via lucky draw. This offer to avail of free Probuds 2 will go live on 23rd August at 12:00 pm and end on 26th August at 12:00 pm.

Probuds 2 come in a classic black colour with a stunning matte finish that gives it a premium yet trendy look. The buds are compatible with both Google and Siri voice assistance and come with intuitive gesture control which provides an easy touch & access control from the buds for music and calls.

Click here to participate in the BYOB contest and win free Probuds 2: https://www.lavamobiles.com/byob/