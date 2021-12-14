Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones launched in India; Read more

Lava launched the Probuds N2 neckband-style wireless earphones in India. These in-ear Bluetooth earphones feature 10 mm dynamic drivers that deliver superior bass and are available in two colour options. The all new Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones have a dual connectivity feature that lets the users pair the earphones with two devices at the same time. They have magnetic locks and they come with a battery of 110 mAh capacity. The Lava N2 probuds are IPX4 certified for water and sweat resistance. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones.

Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones: Specifications

The newly launched Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones feature a 10 mm dynamic drivers with 20-20,000 Hz frequency response range, 32 Ohms impedance for better sound quality and 102 dB sensitivity rating. These earphones have a lightweight ergonomic design and are made up of silicone. The Lava Probuds N2 earphones come with magnetic locks to make sure the earphones fit comfortably around the neck while wearing them for long durations. The company has claimed that the Lava Probuds N2 earphones are designed to fit all ear contours and the earbuds come in different sizes as well.

The earphones include an in-built panel key control that allows the users to control music playbacks and control calls. The Lava Probuds N2 earphones include a dual connectivity feature that allows the users to connect with two devices at the same time using the Bluetooth v5.0 connection. The earphones provide alerts for messages and incoming calls as well and they are IPX4 certified for water and sweat resistance.

A 110 mAh battery has been included that fully charges in 2 hours and offers a music playback time of up to 12 hours. With 20 minutes of charge, the battery can power the earphones for up to 4 hours and 120 hours standby time.

Lava Probuds N2 Neckband earphones: Price and availability

The Lava Probuds N2 earphones will cost you Rs 1,199 in India and are available in Midnight black and Green colour options on Amazon, Flipkart and Lava e-store. The users will get a one year warranty for replacement of the earphones in case of manufacturing default.

