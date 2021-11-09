Lava's First-Ever 5G Smartphone, Lava Agni 5G with Dimensity 810 Processor Launched

Lava entered the 5G smartphone market with the introduction of a new smartphone. Lave launched the Agni 5G, company’s first 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is released at a reasonable price and with a long list of amazing features. Lava has been missing from the smartphone market for some time, but the brand has returned with the Lava Agni 5G, which is aimed at the mid-range market. The new device from Lava comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc 6nm chipset with 5G support and has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Read more about what else the new device has to offer.

Lava Agni 5G Specifications

The new device from Lava features a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS Display with a 2.5D Curved Screen with a resolution of 1080*2460 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will run on pre-installed Android 11 OS.

A quad-camera arrangement on the phone's back is useful for photography and video calls. It has a 64-megapixel main sensor, and an aperture of f/1.79 with six-piece lens. A 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro sensor are all included. For improved low-light photos, the configuration includes a twin LED system. AI mode, HDR, portrait mode, beauty mode, and Pro mode are some of the camera options available along with other preloaded camera features. A 16MP selfie camera is integrated in a circular notch on the front of the phone.

The new Lava Agni smartphone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and a 30W quick-charging capability. For better connectivity the Lava Agni 5G comes with 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, OTG support and a USB Type-C port. It contains a fingerprint sensor on the side as well as a face unlock function. According to Lava, the phone can be unlocked in just 0.24 seconds.

Lava Agni 5G Price and Availability

The Lava Agni 5G will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option for Rs. 19,999. The brand is offering a special discount of Rs 2000 to early consumers, bringing the price down to Rs 17,999. Customers must pay a Rs. 500 deposit to pre-order the smartphone on Amazon and the Lava e-store. The Lava Agni 5G will only be available in one colour: blue. It will be available for purchase in the country on November 18th at 12:00 p.m. It will be sold on the company's website, as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

