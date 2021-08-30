Leaked renders of alleged DJI Mavic 3 surfaced on the web; first look and features

DJI Mavic fans there is good news for folks out there, it seems that the popular drone manufacturing company is planning to launch the next generation of the DJI Mavic series. According to the leaks, the upcoming drone is expected to be known as DJI Mavic 3. This is the first time we are listening to rumours about the upcoming drone. Reports suggest that the upcoming DJI drone is going to arrive with a revamped design, improved features, sensors, camera quality, and more. In the latest development, the leaked renders of the alleged DJI Mavic 3 has appeared on the web revealing the design ahead of the official announcement.

DJI Mavic 3 leaked renders

As per Gizmochina’s report Brazilian source, Dronemodelismo is the one who illustrated the next-generation DJI Mavic 3. The YouTuber has also shared some of the specifications of the upcoming drone which is said to launch soon. According to the video shared by Dronemodelismo, the alleged DJI Mavic 3 is tipped to arrive with a new collision avoidance system, which is going to improve the maneuverability of the flying camera.

Furthermore, the source confirmed that the company has managed to place the placed sensors on the front and rear part of the drone to make it more effective and all the side sensors are removed from the device. The DJI Mavic 3 is expected to arrive with powerful cameras along with an effective zoom system. Moreover, the drone is said to launch with a 1TB onboard story, which seems to be a little unconvincing.

The tipster also suggests that the device will feature a 6,000mAh battery which is said to deliver an airborne time of up to 40 minutes. Further, he claims that the company has also included an integrated automatic look system to the gimbal of the drone along with a new smart controller system to enhance the handling of the drone. The leakster believed that DJI is going to add an automatic locking mechanism, which will activate when the drone is off.

Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming alleged DJI Mavic 3 drone. It’s recommended to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.