Lenovo Chromebook 300E goes official; here are the details of the budget Chromebook

Lenovo has expanded its range of the Chromebook line up of laptops by launching the Chromebook 300E in the US. The new on the go computing machine from the brand is equipped with an AMD processor and support for the 4G LTE networks. The new Lenovo Chromebook 300E will be available to buy from the US telecom operator AT&T. Notably, the device comes with two 360-degree rotatable hinges, which allows it to be used in as many as four modes. The Chromebook 300E can be used in the stand, tent, laptop, and tablet modes.

Lenovo Chromebook 300E specs and features

The Lenovo Chromebook 300E computer comes with an 11.6-inch IPS display, which is touch-enabled and has a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. Under the hood, the computer is powered by an AMD 3015Ce processor. Notably, the Chromebook 300E is the first-ever Chromebook with an AMD processor and support for cellular networks. The device comes with 4GB of DDR4-1600 RAM, which is accompanied by 32GB of eMMC storage.

The Chrome OS-powered notebook has two 2W speakers. The Chromebook 300E also comes with a microSD card, which allows you to expand the internal storage further by inserting a microSD card of your choice. Apart from 4G LTE, the other connectivity features of the notebook include two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also a webcam with a privacy shade feature. You can simply slide the privacy shutter when you are not using the camera.

The Lenovo Chromebook 300E is equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard, so you can call it a rugged offering. There’s also a large trackpad that supports multi-touch functionality. The device is suitable for on the go computing while connected to the internet. Lastly, the Chromebook 300E is equipped with a 47Wh battery, which provides several hours of usage.

Lenovo Chromebook 300E price and availability

The Lenovo Chromebook 300E has been priced at $419.99, which roughly translates to Rs 31,150 in the Indian currency. The consumers of AT&T can also opt for a 36-month payment plan, which will allow them to purchase the device by paying $11.67 per month. The pre-order for the notebook will begin on September 10th, while the sales will start from September 28th.