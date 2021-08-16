Lenovo Legion 2 Pro spotted on Indian BIS certification; launch expected soon

Lenovo seems to be gearing up for the launch of its latest gaming phone in India soon. Yes! You read it correctly the company is expected to launch the flagship-grade gaming smartphone in India called the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. The handset is already launched in the global market and it is yet to launch in the country. It has been reported in the previous leaks that the company is planning to launch the phone in India and the latest leak has backed all the previous rumours. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Legion 2 Pro on Indian BIS certification hinting towards an imminent launch. Let’s take a closer look at the latest news.



Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Indian BIS certification



Mukul Sharma shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle revealing the screenshot of the Legion 2 Pro listed on Indian BIS certification. The gaming smartphone was listed on the certification website with model number Lenovo L70081 which is also available on the global variant. The Indian BIS listing suggests that the company is looking forwards to launching the smartphone in the Indian market. Apart from the model number the list didn’t have much information for us.



Lenovo Legion 2 Pro specifications



However, the global variant is already available in the market and thanks to that we know almost everything about the handset. The gaming phone was launched in the global market with a huge 6.92-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and also supported HDR10+. Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and it is available for sale in the global market in 12-18GB RAM and 128/256/512GB of onboard storage variants.



As far as cameras are concerned the smartphone features a dual-camera rear with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. The handset also houses a pop-up camera module which houses a 44-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies, game streaming, and more.



The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro also bags a massive 5,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging support. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the launch of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro in India, so we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

