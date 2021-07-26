Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.39 lakh

Earlier today, Lenovo expanded its range of Android tablets in India by launching the Lenovo Tab P12. Soon after, the Chinese electronics giant has also launched its newest gaming laptop called the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in the country. The latest Lenovo Legion series gaming notebook flaunts AMD Ryzen processors, NVIDIA RTX GPUs, a stylish design, and a MUX switch. Notably, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with Lenovo’s gamer-centric Legion Ultimate Support, which will provide various support services that are meant for gamers in the country.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro specs and features

Talking about the design first, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is touted to flaunt an upgraded chassis than its predecessor with the ColdFront 3.0 technology. The brand claims that the Legion 5 Pro sports a high cooling performance, thanks to the use of Copper for heat dissipation. Notably, the notebook also has vents under the keyboard for increased airflow as well as various other structural design changes to keep the temperature down while providing maximum performance. It’s worth noting that the device’s keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting.

As for the other features, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H series processors. In terms of GPU, the new Legion gaming notebook can be configured with either the RTX 3060 with 130W TGP or an RTX 3070 with 140W TGP. The laptop also has a MUX switch, which is touted to provide an additional five to 10 percent boost in FPS while gaming. The notebook comes with 1TB of SSD and up to 32GB of RAM.

Furthermore, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop has a 16-inch QHD display. The screen offers a refresh rate of 165Hz, 3ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100 percent sRGP. The screen of the laptop is VESA DisplayHDR-certified, Dolby Vision-enabled and has NVIGIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync features. The laptop also has two 2W Harman speakers with Nahimic Audio and up to eight hours of battery life. Notably, the device’s battery features Rapid Charge Pro technology.

Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India, said “PC gaming and e-sports have seen a massive surge in recent times, causing a rise in the demand for more powerful gaming machines with immersive experiences. As a brand, we believe in implementing the feedback from the gaming community and designing devices with sophisticated exteriors and epic gaming performances”.

He also added that “We have continued to build strong affinity with millions of gamers through our e-stores tournaments such as Rise of Legion and Legion of Champions, which have helped us grow our gaming community over the last 2-3 years”.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro pricing and availability in India

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro’s variant with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has been priced at Rs 1,39,990 in India. The notebook’s model with the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is being offered for Rs 1,59,990. The gaming laptop is available to pre-order on the brand’s website as well as on Amazon India in Storm Grey colour. As for the Legion Ultimate Support service, it can be purchased at an yearly cost of Rs 999.