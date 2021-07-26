Lenovo Tab P11 Android tablet with 11-inch 2K display launched in India; yours for Rs 24,999

Lenovo has expanded its range of tablets in India by launching the Lenovo Tab P11 earlier today. The brand’s latest slate in the country has arrived as a mid-range Android-powered slate. The new Lenovo Tab P11 tablet appears to be an affordable variant of the Tab P11 Pro, which was launched in the country earlier this year. Notably, the Tab P11 was originally introduced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January. The new tablet offers a large screen with a high-res panel, a Snapdragon chipset, a beefy battery, and LTE.

Lenovo Tab P11 design – a slim waistline and aluminium alloy-made sturdy body

Talking about the design first, the Lenovo Tab P11 sports slim bezels all around the display to provide the maximum viewing experience available on the large screen. The tablet features a slim waistline and a sturdy chassis, which is built using aluminium alloy. The device also comes with optional accessories like a slim keyboard pack, which has a built-in trackpad, a magnetic stand cover, and an integrated prop up kickstand.

Lenovo Tab P11 specs and features

Coming to the other features, the Lenovo Tab P11 offers a large 11-inch IPS LCD display, which comes with a whopping 2K resolution, max brightness of 400 nits, and eye care mode with TUV certification. Under the hood, the tablet is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which has a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. The chipset of the slate is paired with the Adreno 610 graphics processing unit.

Storage-wise, you get 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of native memory, which you can further increase up to 256GB by inserting a microSD card. Furthermore, the Lenovo Tab P11 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, which is aided by an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling purposes, the new Lenovo tablet has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Notably, the Lenovo Tab P11 also comes with a whopping four speakers, which are optimised with Dolby Atmos audio output. The device is touted to provide an excellent multimedia viewing experience. The device also has a dual microphone array and Smart Voice DSP. Lastly, a beefy 7,500mAh battery keeps the slate running, which also supports 20W fast charging to quickly top up the battery.

Lenovo Tab P11 price in India and availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 has been priced in India at Rs 24,999, which makes it a premium mid-range Android tablet. The device comes in a single Platinum Gray colour variant and is available from the e-commerce portal Amazon India.