Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with dual display revealed on the leaked render

Numerous laptop manufacturers are attempting to develop a design that stands out among the crowd of traditional laptops. In the past couple of years, we have already witnessed laptops with secondary touch displays, detachable displays and a lot more among the others. Though such modes are not for everyone as they are meant to target a niche audience. Following the same strategy, Lenovo seems to be working on a new design which is said to arrive with a secondary display on the full-size keyboards. Let's have a closer look at the latest news.

Lenovo 17-inch ThinkBook Plus Renders

Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo... pic.twitter.com/OElc5ZM3pb — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared the images of the upcoming Lenovo 17-inch ThinkBook Plus revealing the design of the laptop. According to the image shared by Blass, the ThinkBook Plus seems to feature a secondary display replacing the number pad of the keyboard. The secondary screen seems to boast the size of a tablet on which you can take notes with the help of an S-Pen.

Reports suggest that users can draw or write anything on the secondary screen and the leaked renders also show a stylus hinting that the display is added for creative works. This could be a great help for people who are into content creation and graphics as they can directly draw their creation on the laptop by connecting an external drawing pad to it.

Besides, the leaked render also revealed that the laptop will arrive with a full-size keyboard along with a big trackpad and 17-inch main display. Reports also claim that the laptop design looks similar to Asus ZenBook Pro Duo which comes with a 14-inch secondary 32:9 IPS touch display on the top. You can also split the rectangular-shaped display into two separate displays.

Apart from the leaked image, Blass has not revealed anything about the upcoming Lenovo ThinkBook Pro. We can expect some more information about the laptop as we move closer to the launch.