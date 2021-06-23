Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop is here; base variant costs a whopping Rs 3,29,000

Lenovo has also entered the foldable display segment with the launch of its ThinkPad X1 Fold. All you need to know about the laptop.

Lenovo is one of the renowned companies across the globe when it comes to the laptop market. The company has expanded in almost all sectors and now it has also entered the foldable display segment with the launch of its ThinkPad X1 Fold. The newly launched ThinkPad comes with highlighted features like a multilink hinge that allow the 2K display to fold, Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard, wireless charger support and a lot more. The ThinkPad X1 Fold can be used as a tablet when unfolded. Users can also place it on a table with the help of its built-in kickstand. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications and features of the newly launched ThinkPad X1 Fold.

ThinkPad X1 Fold jaw-dropping features

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop flaunts a 13.3-inch POLED display with a resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. According to the company the foldable panel is supplied by LG Display. The laptop comes with a mechanical hinge that allows folding the display as per our requirement. You can use the laptop in landscape mode or portrait mode. The company also provides a stylus called the Active Pen which can be used to make sketches and drawings. The company is also offering Easel Stand to make it easier for users to mount the laptop on the table.

Lenovo also bundled a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard so that it looks like a traditional laptop but it ends up looking like an iMac. On the software front, it runs on Windows 10 Pro and it comes preloaded with the Lenovo Mode Switcher app, you can use it to change the orientation of the laptop. Moreover, the laptop is smart enough to adjust the on-screen keyboard when the Bluetooth one is not connected.

Under the hood, it’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 11th-generation Intel UHD graphics. The device is backed by an 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe-NVMe M.2 2242 SSD. On the connectivity part, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and dual USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It also supports 5G and 4G LTE networks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Price

If you’re planning to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold then it's surely going to make a big hole in your pocket. The foldable display laptop comes with a starting price tag of Rs 3,29,000 and Lenovo is providing an introductory offer which brings down the price to Rs 2,48,508. It’s currently available for purchase via the company’s official website. You can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and do not that the offers will last until June 30th.

Credits :Lenovo

