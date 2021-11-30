Lenovo to launch YOGA T500 Play smart projector with massive 22,500 battery

Lenovo the company which is known for offering a plethora of laptops and tablets across the globe is planning to expand its portable projector lineup in China. The company has shared some official teaser posters of the upcoming YOGA T500 Play smart projector revealing some of the important features. According to the teaser, the upcoming smart projector is going to arrive with a beefy 22,500mAh battery which seems to be huge. Let’s have a closer look at the official teaser.

The company is yet to reveal the launch date or price of the YOGA T500 Play smart projector officially. In the latest official Weibo post, the company has revealed some features of the projector. The poster image shared by the brand confirmed that the upcoming YOGA T500 Play smart projector is going to be fuelled by a gigantic 22,500mAh battery which seems to be impossible to drain. With the help of this big battery, the projector will be able to offer a battery life of up to 5 hours.

The poster suggests that it can smoothly run three movies in a single go. Furthermore, the smart projector will be capable of projecting images in 1080 pixel resolution and offer 1400ANSI lumens brightness. The smart projector is said to offer 2B RAM and 32GB storage for storing movies and video content. Lenovo is yet to reveal the price of the upcoming portable projector, but the reports suggest that the device will be available for sale in China at a promotional price of Yuan 2,999 (approx USD 470). Back in September, the company launched the smart projector T500, which comes with the same price tag and a more compact design.

Smart projector T500 offers 1080p and 4K resolution both along with HDR10 support and HLG dual high dynamic decoding. The portable project also comes with a new generation of EEP image quality engines for a better viewing experience. Let’s see when the company is planning to launch the latest project in China and how soon it’s going to land in the Indian market.

