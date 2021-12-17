Lenovo Unveiled Three New ThinkVision Large Format Displays T86, T75 and T65; Price and Specifications

Lenovo has released three new ThinkVision large format displays (LFDs) for the large conference rooms and classrooms: the ThinkVision T86, T75, and T65. The latest Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs comes with a plethora of features and include 4K displays, integrated whiteboard software, microphones and built-in speakers, as well as a video conferencing modular webcam. The company began its CES 2022 season this week by introducing the ThinkVision LFD, a new line of productivity and office-bound interactive displays. The Lenovo LFDs are driven by quad-core SoCs and run Android 9 Pie. Let’s take a deeper look at the specifications of Lenovo’s newly launched LFD’s.

Lenovo ThinkVision T86, T75 and T65 Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs, which were just released, come in three different sizes. As the name suggests, the top of the line ThinkVision T86 comes with an 86-inch display, the second ThinkVision T75 comes with a 75-inch display, and at last, the ThinkVision T65 comes with a 65-inch display. All three screens have a 4K resolution, a peak brightness of 400 nits, an anti-glare coating, and a 20-point IR touch with a 1mm touch precision.

The big LFDs by Lenovo get all the required power from a quad-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The processor comes with four Arm Cortex-A73 CPUs, along with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. These machines run on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The inbuilt Smart Whiteboard capability, which lets many users sketch on the same surface, is one of the features that distinguishes the ThinkVision LFD line from any other big conference-room panel. It now has the ability to transmit video from built-in apps or just operate as a touch-screen monitor. In the latter situation, this can be accomplished either via a cable connection or by using a Lenovo-branded "W20" dongle to connect to a PC wirelessly.

Two 15W speakers and an 8-microphone array with voice-tracking functionality, as well as a 4K AI-enhanced webcam, are among the other features of the ThinkVision LFDs. The webcam is a removable camera with a 1/2.8-inch sensor capable of recording 4K video and comes with a 122-degree field-of-view and 4x digital zoom for video conferencing. The screen has a USB Type-C port on top of it, so the user can easily connect it there.

Bluetooth and a dual Wi-Fi module are among the connectivity possibilities. An HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C port, and a USB touch port are all present on the front of Lenovo ThinkVision LFDs. On the back of the LFDs, there is an Audio Input/Output port as well as a YPbPr port, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, a USB touch port, an RJ45 connector, an RS232 port, an HDMI out port.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo ThinkVision T86 is the most expensive of the bunch, costing $7,999 (about Rs. 6.08 lakh), while the 75-inch Lenovo ThinkVision T75's variant costs $6,999 (roughly Rs. 5.32 lakh), and the 65-inch Lenovo ThinkVision T65's 65-inch model costs $4,999. (approximately Rs. 3.8 lakh). All three ThinkVision LFDs will be officially available in April 2022. There is no word on when they will be available in India.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.