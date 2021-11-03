Lenovo Yoga Series Laptop with Windows 11 launched; Specs, price and more

Lenovo launched the new Yoga Pro 14c, Yoga Pro 14s Carbon, Yoga 16s and the Yoga Pro 14s laptops with Windows 11 operating system. The new laptops of the Yoga lineup have AMD and Intel processors under their hood. The company has launched the 12.6 inch Xiaoxin Pad Pro that is going to compete with the iPad Pro. Apart from this, the Chinese company has brought in a tablet for the young users named as Tianjiao Pad. Read this story till the end to know more about the new device launched from Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c: Specifications

The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Pro 14C sports a 14 inch 4K IPS display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The device packs an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 chipset under the hood with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity, and has touchscreen support. The new Yoga Pro 14c can be converted into a tablet when required by just moving the display towards the back.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon: Specifications

The new Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon has a 15 inch 2.8K OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor under the hood with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. The Yoga Pro 14s Carbon has speakers with Dolby Atmos support and the display is backed by Dolby Vision.

Lenovo Yoga 16s: Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 16s sports a 16 inch 2.5k display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s: Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s comes with a 14 inch 4K display and packs an 11th Generation Intel Core i7- 1195G7 processor under the hood with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage capacity.

Lenovo Yoga series newly launched laptops: Price

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14c is priced at CNY 11,999 which is roughly Rs 1,40,000 in Indian Currency while the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon is priced at VNY 7,299 which is roughly Rs 85,000 in Indian Currency and the Lenovo Yoga 16s will cost you CNY 7,499 which is roughly Rs 87,300 in Indian Currency. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s will be available at a price range of CNY 12,999 which is roughly Rs 1,51,400 in Indian Currency.



