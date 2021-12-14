LG 27 inch battery-powered 27 inch TV launched; Read more

We are just a few weeks away from CES 2022 and LG is here with an early announcement. The company launched two unconventional battery-powered TVs that will make its debut next year. The LG StanbyME is a 27 inch smart TV that is powered by a battery and it can be moved around on a height-adjustable stand. The screen can be rotated or tilted and it can be detached from the stand as well. The company has claimed that this TV offers a backup of up to 3 hours on a single charge so you can watch at least two documentaries at a stretch. However, to watch a long duration movie, you will have to keep the device plugged in so that you can watch the movie without any obstructions. However, the company doesn’t come up with 27 inch OLEDs so just for your information, this TV features an LCD screen. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the new LG StanbyME TV.

LG StanbyME 27 inch TV

LG launched the StanbyME TV which sports a 27 inch LCD display. The screen resolutions and other details about the display have not been announced yet. This movable battery-powered TV features a touchscreen interface and offers OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. It supports NFC for smartphone mirroring and the connectivity options include, an HDMI input and a USB port.

LG Objet OLED TV

LG announced the Objet TV alongside the StanbyME TV. The Objet features a 65 inch OLED display and there is a fabric cover under the screen which can be lowered or raised with a remote. The company has said that it is interchangeable and will be available in three colour options. This new TV from LG offers two different modes, Line View mode which shows widgets such as music and weather. The second mode is the Full View that shows the full screen.

The Objet TV has an OLED Evo panel which was first launched with the G1 series earlier this year. It has an in-built 80 watt 4.2 channel sound system. The company has not announced the pricing and the availability of the devices yet; however, they are expected to arrive in the next three months.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.