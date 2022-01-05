LG announces 42 inch and 97 inch 2022 OLED TV models; Read more

LG unveiled the new range of OLED TV variants yesterday. The 2022 OLED TV lineup includes the new LG A2, B2, C2 and G2, and all of them come in different sizes. Out of the four newly launched TV models, the LG G2 is the company’s flagship variant for 2022. This model comes with an updated OLED Evo panel that offers higher peak brightness than its predecessor. The LG C2 is a compact TV model followed by the LG B2 and the entry-level LG A2. Scroll down to know more about the all new LG G2, C2, B2 and A2 TV variants.

LG G2 OLED TV; Specifications

As mentioned, the LG G2 is the flagship variant of the company and it is capable of offering higher peak brightness than its predecessor. The TV features a heatsink for the panel which is named as Brightness Booster technology by the company. The heatsink pulls away all the heat from the panel to make sure that it runs brighter and as the panel cools down, the image retention also reduces. The company has claimed that the LG G2 is the brightest OLED TV.

The TV is powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 5 image chipset that is capable of producing virtual 7.1.2 surround sound and improved image upscaling. The LG G2 comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports that offers full 48 Gbps bandwidth. It comes in 83 inch, 97 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch and 77 inch screen sizes.

LG C2 OLED TV: Specifications

The LG C2 now comes in a compact 42 inch screen size which makes it ideal for gamers. The TV is powered by the new Alpha 9 Gen 5 chipset and it features four HDMI 2.1 ports that offer 48 Gbps bandwidth. The LG C2 comes in 42 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 77 inch and 83 inch screen sizes, and all the variants feature brighter OLED Evo panels.

LG B2 and A2 TV: Specifications

The entry-level LG A2 models and the LG B2 are similar as both of them don’t have OLED Evo panels or the heatsink. The LG A2 and B2 are powered by the Alpha 7 Gen 5 chipset. Out of the two, the LG B2 features 120 Hz screen refresh rate while the LG A2 settles with 60 Hz screen refresh rate. The B2 gets HDMI 2.1 ports and on the other hand, the LG A2 comes with the HDMI 2.0 ports.

Both the TV models come in 55 inch, 65 inch and 77 inch screen sizes; however, the LG A2 gets an additional 48 inch screen size variant.

