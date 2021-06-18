LG may sell iPhones and other Apple products at its stores in Korea after exiting smartphone business

LG may soon start selling Apple products like iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch at its 400 Best Shop stores across its home nation. The brand is reportedly planning to close the deal with Apple before July 31st, when it will completely quit the mobile phone market.

Earlier this year in April, the South Korean tech giant LG announced that it is closing its smartphone business worldwide due to heavy losses. The company will be completely exiting the mobile handset business by the end of July, when it will shut down the manufacturing and sales of new devices. As LG exists from the mobile phone market, the brand is reportedly planning to utilise its stores in its home market to sell Apple products.

According to a report by Business Korea, LG Electronics is in talks with the Cupertino tech giant Apple on the sale of the latter’s products at its stores in Korea. The brand plans to sell Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, and the Apple Watch at its 400 Best Shops stores across its home nation. LG and Apple are reportedly still in the process with some things remaining to work out.

The companies are in discussions whether the Apple corners in the LG stores will be managed by Apple employees or LG Best Shop employees. Also, the brands are in negotiations over which products the Apple corners will be selling. The two are reportedly at disagreement over selling the Apple Mac laptops and computers. Since LG already sells its own range of Gram series computers at its Best Shop stores. So selling Apple desktop computing machines at its own stores will be a disadvantage for LG.

The source suggests that LG and Apple haven’t reached to an agreement at the moment. LG seems to be planning to close the deal with Apple by the end of July, when the brand will completely exit the mobile phone business.

As announced by LG earlier, it will no longer be producing new mobile products after July 31st. However, inventory of some existing devices may still be available to buy after that date. The brand will continue to provide service and software support for its existing consumers for a period of time, which will vary from market to market.

