LG’s new UltraFine and DualUp monitor announced before CES 2022

LG is back with another pre-CES announcement, this time a pair of new premium monitors aimed primarily at creative professionals. The LG UltraFine Display (32UQ85R) and the new DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) are the two new displays, and the latter is unquestionably the more unique of the two.

The LG DualUp Monitor is a 28-inch monitor that gives you two displays at once, allowing you to be more productive. It has an unusual 16:18 aspect ratio, which is the same as two 16:9 screens stacked on top of each other without any bezels in the middle. This is a viable solution for you if you enjoy multitasking and want to see as many apps on the screen as possible at any given time. With new features like Snap Layouts and Snap Groups in Windows 11, now is probably the best time to introduce a monitor like this, though it's still jarring.

The DualUp Monitor's display is fairly sharp, with a resolution of 2560 x 2880 pixels, which LG refers to as Square Double Quad HD. The display covers 98 per cent of DCI-P3, has a maximum brightness of 300 nits (which can be adjusted automatically), and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, which isn't particularly impressive but still adequate.

The monitor supports HDR 10, but due to the monitor's low maximum brightness, it can't truly display HDR video. It has two 7W speakers built-in for sound, so you should be able to get an immersive sound experience at the very least.

The rest of the monitor is supported by a stand that can be adjusted in height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. It has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one upstream USB port, and two downstream USB ports, as well as one USB Type-C port with 96W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode.

LG also introduced the 32-inch UltraFine Display, in addition to the DualUp Monitor. This screen has a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Despite being an IPS panel, it covers 98 per cent of DCI-P3, but it goes up to 400 nits of brightness and has a higher contrast ratio of 2000:1, promising deep blacks. It also has DisplayHDR 400, which means it will give you a better HDR experience. Automatic colour self-calibration and AMD FreeSync support are among the monitor's other features. This monitor has two 5W stereo speakers for sound.

The monitor stand can be adjusted for height, pivot, and tilt, but not for swivel. When it comes to ports, the LG DualUp Monitor has the same configuration.

LG has not stated when these monitors will be available or how much they will cost. LG also unveiled new OLED monitors for creative professionals, as well as a 17-inch gaming laptop, ahead of CES.

