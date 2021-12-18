LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor and S95QR Soundbar announced; Specifications and more

LG announced the UltraFine OLED Pro monitors for professionals on Friday. The first UltraFine OLED monitors were launched earlier this year with a 31.5 inch display that has 4K resolution, Adobe RGB gamut coverage and 99 percent DCI-P3. The South Korean tech giant announced that they will introduce a 27 inch variant to the UltraFine OLED monitor lineup with the same monitor hoods. Alongside, the company announced that they will be launching a new series of audio products at the CES including a soundbar featuring IMAX Enhanced Audio and 810 W output. Let’s take a look at the specifications of LG UltraFine OLED monitor (2022) and LG S95QR Soundbar.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor(2022): Specifications

The South Korean giant announced that it will be launching the UltraFine OLED Pro monitors which will have 31.5 inch and 27 inch 4K Ultra HD displays. The display will feature a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 99 percent DCI-P3 colour and Adobe RGB gamut coverage. These monitors are made especially for the professional who require sharp colour accuracy during work.

The upcoming LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will come with detachable monitor hoods and self-calibration sensors similar to the existing LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor that was launched this year at a price of $ 3,999 which is roughly Rs 3.05 lakh in Indian currency. The connectivity options include a USB type-C port for 90 W power supply, two HDMi downstream display ports and three upstream ports.

The company claims that the monitors feature a response time of 1 ms and support DisplayHDR 400 True Black and OLED Pixel Dimming HDR. According to LG, these monitors will be available from January 2022 in key markets.

LG S95QR Soundbar: Specifications

LG announced a new premium sound bar alongside the UltraFine OLED Pro monitors that will feature 9.15 channel audio and 810 W audio output. These soundbars support DTS:X content and Dolby Atmos, and the company said that the soundbar has been designed specially for home cinemas. The upcoming LG S95QR soundbar will come with upward firing speakers that are located on the soundbar and on the rear speakers. The soundbar supports Google Voice Assistant, Amazon Alexa and various other voice assistants. The company hasn’t announced the price of the LG S95QR soundbar yet.

