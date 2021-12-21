List of best Smart TVs launched in 2021; Price and features

Indian television market has seen huge growth in the last couple of years and there are numerous players in the segment offering a wide range of Smart TVs. Every TV technology adds something unique to the table, yet they all share similar characteristics: to improve contrast, light control, and colour vibrancy. If you are looking to buy a new TV then you have arrived on the correct page as we have garnered a list of the best TVs which are launched in India in 2021.

The smart TVs we've chosen reflect the absolute peak of what's possible today in terms of resolution, colour, and feature sets, as well as support for HDMI 2.1 and VRR for the latest game consoles and PCs. Some even go above and beyond.

TCL Mini C825 LED TV

The TCL Mini C825 comes equipped with the combination of Full Array Local Dimming technology, to offer more contrast and more accurate color, making black darker and white whiter. The TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR that transforms your TV experience with an ultra-vivid picture that brings entertainment to life, and Dolby Vision IQ, which leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment.

It also has 120Hz MEMC and TCL’s proprietary software algorithm to reduce visual fatigues and enhance image quality. It also offers Game Master, an extraordinary gaming feature with HDMI 2.1 dedicated for gamers to play high-quality games with smoother processing and robust optimization. It supports a 1080P magnetic magic camera that works with Google Duo and Zoom Meet to make online interactions more enhanced and flawless.

The TV features IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1 integrated ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos along with a built-in Subwoofer. With Dolby Atmos, listeners will be enveloped in a wave of sounds through rich, immersive audio that will blow away what they thought a TV’s built-in speakers could sound like.

Price: Rs 1,14,990 - 1,49,990

Sony Bravia X90J TV

The Sony X90J starts with a 50-inch model and goes all the way up to a massive 75-inch model. However, we'll be looking at the 65-inch model for the sake of this evaluation.

The Sony X90J replaces the Sony XH90/X900H and improves on it in several ways, the most notable of which is the completely new processor. It also retains the previous model's two HDMI 2.1 connectors, making it a solid choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers and one of the top gaming TVs with 4K 120Hz and VRR support.

Aside from that, the Sony X90J provides a solid viewing foundation, with brilliant colours, good blacks, outstanding upscaling, and a slew of processing smarts. For the price, it's one of the best TVs you can get right now, and the 65-inch version is unquestionably one of the top 65-inch TVs.

Price: Rs 1,09,990

LG C1 55-INCH 4K OLED TV

The LG C1 is a wonderful OLED TV that continues the reputation LG has established with its C series OLED TVs in recent years. It has excellent HDR and SDR performance, and it can become pretty bright for HDR content. It features four HDMI 2.1 connectors, making it an excellent gaming television. Its gaming performance, as well as the new game settings UI, is excellent. Yes, OLED TVs are susceptible to burn-in, but you should be fine as long as the programming is varied. The TV is exceedingly thin, yet it has the same design as its predecessor. The redesigned user interface and remote control are a welcome change for users.

The TV's audio output is average and adequate for a small room, but it’s strongly recommended to invest in a soundbar for a theatrical video consumption experience. The LG C1 55-inch is currently priced at around Rs 1,50,000, but if you seek it offline, you may be able to find it for less. The 48-inch version of this TV has been found online for roughly 2,39,990, making it an excellent option for people searching for a premium 50-inch TV. Overall, the C1 is an excellent choice for those seeking a quality cinematic content viewing experience as well as the ideal gaming television.



Price: RS 2,39,990

Samsung QN90A QLED TV

With a 4K resolution, the Samsung QN90A QLED is the most incredible Samsung TV we've tried. It's a great TV with many features and superb overall performance that should appeal to the majority of people. It's Samsung's top 4K TV for 2021, and it is part of the Neo QLED portfolio, including the Samsung QN85A QLED and a few other 8k models.

The VA panel has an outstanding contrast ratio, and the Mini LED backlighting aids in providing a remarkable local dimming feature, making it one of the greatest Samsung TVs. This means that blacks seem black when viewed in a dark room, with minimal blooming around bright objects, though there is still some. It's suitable for watching HDR movies because of its wide colour gamut and high peak brightness in HDR.

Furthermore, while its local dimming feature is excellent for watching movies, it degrades performance in Game Mode by increasing the black levels. It also boasts a variety of gaming capabilities, including an HDMI 2.1 interface, a 120Hz display, and VRR compatibility to eliminate screen tearing. It also ensures low input lag, which makes gaming seamless. Overall, if you don't mind a few minor flaws, it's the best Samsung TV available right now.

Price: Rs 160,990

TCL C725 QLED TV

The TCL C725 TV features Quantum Dot Display Technology and a QLED 4K screen. It also contains two USB 3.0 and two HDMI 2.1 connectors and Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The TCL C725 is ideal for usage at home because it comes with a variety of connectivity choices. This TV is a must-have for excellent entertainment.

The TCL C725's thin form makes it look like a work of art. The unit's adjustable stand allows it to be placed in a number of locations. It also has Wi-Fi and HDR10+ capabilities. The TCL C725 TV comes in three sizes, the smallest of which is 58 inches. A 4K UHD QLED panel, 178-degree viewing angle, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and MEMC are among its characteristics.

The AiPQ Engine is used to power the 1.3GHz quad-core RT51M chip, which runs Android 11. The TCL C725 sports a front-facing camera that can be controlled using voice commands, making it one of the best options available in the market.

Price: Rs 62,999-97,999