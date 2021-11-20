List of smartphones expected to launch this year; Read more

The year 2021 is about to end in a couple of months and the tech giants are still left with plans to launch smartphones. The smartphone brands like Motorola, Xiaomi and Realme are looking forward to launching their handsets between November and December this year. Redmi 11T 5G smartphone is likely to be launched on 30th November. Here’s a list of smartphones that are expected to be launched this year.

Redmi 11T 5G smartphone

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 series in China this year in October and now it is likely to rebrand it as Redmi 11T in the Indian market. The Redmi 11T 5G smartphone is all set to be launched on 30th November. This report has been leaked by 91Mobiles and the device is said to come with a 6.6 inch Full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset is said to power the upcoming Redmi 11T 5G smartphone paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity.

Talking about the camera, there will be a dual camera unit on the rear featuring a 50 megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens. The company is offering a 16 megapixel camera sensor on the front for high quality selfies and video calls. The handset is said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Motorola’s Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G31

Motorola, a smartphone company owned by Lenovo, launched the new lineup of Moto G series including the Moto G71, Moto G51 and Moto G31 in Europe. The company is looking forward to launching this powerful lineup in the Indian market very soon. We have not heard any official announcement yet; however, the BIS certification website suggests that it could launch soon.

The Moto G71 features a 6.4 inch Full HD+ OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The handset features a triple rear camera unit with 50 megapixel primary sensor and a 16 megapixel front camera. The Moto G71 is priced at EUR 299 which is roughly Rs 25,000 in Indian currency.

The Moto G51 has a 6.8 inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10 W charging support. The triple rear camera setup has a 50 megapixel primary sensor and there is a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front. Moto G51 is being sold for EUR 229 which is roughly Rs 19,000 in Indian currency.

The recently launched Moto G31 smartphone sports a 6.4 inch Full HD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. There is a triple camera unit on the rear that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor. The company is offering a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the front. The Moto G31 will cost you EUR 199 which is roughly Rs 16,800 in Indian currency.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime and Realme C35

The Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is expected to launch two new smartphones in the near future. The Narzo 50 A and the C35 smartphone from Realme have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commision certification. Realme launched the Narzo 50 A in India this year and is likely to unveil the Prime model of this handset. The original Realme Narzo 50 A packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and features a 50 megapixel primary sensor at the back. There is no confirmation regarding the launch of these two handsets; however, the company can announce it in the coming week.

