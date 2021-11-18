List of the app stores that are alternatives of Google Play Store

App stores are where the wares of modern technology are available for mobile users. Apps and content are being delivered on Android through multiple platforms like Google Play Store or an OEM store or with innovative solutions like Indus App Bazaar. The dominance of a few players has led to homogeneity in the user experience. Players like Indus App Bazaar have taken advantage of their background in India to create a visually appealing experience for users.

There are a lot of app stores out there right now that you are not even aware of. Here, we have curated some alternative stores that Android users should check out.

Indus App Bazaar

Indus App Bazaar has delivered 2.5 billion installs+ updates to over 200 million users. It is designed to assist users to discover new and trending apps in their preferred language. Indus App Bazaar houses over 400,000 apps in English as well as 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, and Bengali. Driven to support ‘Made in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives, App Bazaar aims to address the needs of the next half a billion consumers using personalized app and content recommendations.

Amazon App Store

The Amazon App Store for Android is an Amazon India operated app store for the Android operating system. It's the app store for Amazon's Fire OS operating system, which is found on all Amazon Fire tablets, including the Fire HD. Instead of the Google Play app store, which is utilised on other Android devices, the Amazon App store delivers official software for Fire OS tablets. The Amazon App Store is available on all Amazon Fire devices, although it is not only limited to these devices. To make it more appealing, Amazon recently updated the shop and added Amazon Coins, a virtual currency that can be used to purchase programmes at a discount or for free. This is what distinguishes this store from others.

Samsung Galaxy Store

Samsung Galaxy Store (previously known as Samsung Apps and Galaxy Apps) is a Samsung Electronics app store that has recently reorganised itself to focus more on localised app and content distribution. As a result, it now offers a curated app list, game suggestions, improved gaming benefits, and app-only features and deals. Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Gear, and feature phones all come with the service pre-installed (such as the Samsung REX and Duos). The store has apps for Android, Tizen, Windows Mobile, and Bada platforms and is available in 125 countries. The Samsung Push Service, which has been installed in over one billion smartphones over the years, is used to notify users when apps from this store are updated.

OPPO App Market

The OPPO App Market, which was created for ColorOS smartphones, allows users to download all types of Android apps and games for free. The app store has a diverse selection of apps in areas such as music, social media, office, books, photography, health, and more. Top Chinese players Oppo and Vivo teamed up to build this app store, which will allow developers to sell their products in international markets.

Xiaomi GetApps

GetApps, formerly known as Xiaomi Market, is the Chinese brand's application store, which comes pre-installed on all smartphones and tablets. Xiaomi GetApps began as an online app store for Xiaomi smartphone customers, but it has since expanded to include devices from other manufacturers. The nicest thing about this app store is that it features all of the famous apps, such as PUBG and VSCO, as well as a section called "Today," which contains a variety of helpful and intriguing apps that are updated on a regular basis.