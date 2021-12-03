List of YouTube most trending videos and creators of 2021; Official Report

by Karan Sharma   |  Published on Dec 03, 2021
   
YouTube, News, Google,
List of YouTube most trending videos and creators of 2021; Official Report
In 2021, gaming leveled up emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building, with a notable presence across top creators, top breakout creators, top women breakout creators and even, top shorts creators. In fact, a 5-hour long gaming live stream of the FreeFire World Series Final in 2021, became one of the most popular videos in India this year.

While Round2Hell’s 40-minute long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video, comedy did just as well in short-form video. The break-out success of the Tamil sensation Enjoy Enjaami, set off a drumbeat of content inspired by the Tamil Hit reaction videos, cover songs including some in Hindi and Malayalam, animated re-creations, re-creations within FreeFire, make-up tutorials, and even a PSA by the Kerala Police.

Keeping all this in mind YouTube India has garnered a list of creators and videos that went viral and trending during 2021. Here’s a complete list of the most popular creators and videos on YouTube in 2021

Top 10 Trending Videos

Top Trending Videos

#

Video title

Channel

1

ZOMBIE | The Living Dead | Round2Hell | R2H

Round2hell

2

PAAGAL BETA 13 | Jokes | CS Bisht Vines | Desi Comedy Video | School Classroom Jokes

CS Bisht Vines

3

TVF's Aspirants | Episode 1 | UPSC - Optional Me Kya Hai?

The Viral Fever

4

THE LAND OF BIGG BOSS | CARRYMINATI

CarryMinati

5

[HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals

Free Fire Esports India

6

The Mummy Returns | Ashish Chanchlani

ashish chanchlani vines

7

BHAI - BEHAN AUR चुड़ैल || Rachit Rojha

Rachit Rojha

8

Dhindora | EP 01: Lag Gayi | BB Ki Vines

BB Ki Vines

9

Roommate - Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Anubhav Singh Bassi

10

Bhide Jumps Off Balcony?! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | TMKOC Comedy | तारक मेहता

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Top YouTube Creators on 2021

Top Creators

#

Channel

1

Total Gaming

2

Techno Gamerz

3

Jkk Entertainment

4

Crazy XYZ

5

A_S Gaming

6

LOKESH GAMER

7

MR. INDIAN HACKER

8

Village Cooking Channel

9

Round2hell

10

Gyan Gaming

Women Breakout Creators

#

Channel

1

Dance with Alisha

2

PAYAL GAMING

3

Suhani Shah

4

Kashika Sisodia

5

Lakshmi Nakshathra

6

Aditi Sharma

7

Mamatha natural food

8

DEVIKA GUPTA

9

Priyanka hard-work

10

Deepthi Sunaina

 

Credits:

