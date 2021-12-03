List of YouTube most trending videos and creators of 2021; Official Report

In 2021, gaming leveled up emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building, with a notable presence across top creators, top breakout creators, top women breakout creators and even, top shorts creators. In fact, a 5-hour long gaming live stream of the FreeFire World Series Final in 2021, became one of the most popular videos in India this year.

While Round2Hell’s 40-minute long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video, comedy did just as well in short-form video. The break-out success of the Tamil sensation Enjoy Enjaami, set off a drumbeat of content inspired by the Tamil Hit reaction videos, cover songs including some in Hindi and Malayalam, animated re-creations, re-creations within FreeFire, make-up tutorials, and even a PSA by the Kerala Police.

Keeping all this in mind YouTube India has garnered a list of creators and videos that went viral and trending during 2021. Here’s a complete list of the most popular creators and videos on YouTube in 2021