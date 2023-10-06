Mark Your Calendar: These Are Amazon’s Upcoming Sales Events For 2023

Every avid shopper eagerly awaits the deals that Amazon has to offer all year round. From gadgets to kitchen appliances to home decor, Amazon offers multiple deals all year round through major events. As the holiday season is fast approaching, the eCommerce giant has come up with truckloads of options for you to avail in the coming months. Not to miss, the Seattle-based site has amazing deals on every segment and for every product. And there is no denying that we always rely on e-commerce for our shopping needs.

As the Prime Big Deal Days is fast approaching, we have rounded off the best offers that the shopping site has to offer in the upcoming holiday season. So, buckle up and keep your wishlist handy to check all the major events that are going to take place soon. Get ready to unleash all the exclusive deals and discounts in all categories. So, without further ado, take a look at the events, and start planning already—

7 Major Upcoming Deal Events on Amazon in 2023-

1. Prime Big Deal Days Event

Date: 10-11th October 2023

Prime Big Deal Days event is the biggest upcoming sale that every shopper is looking for currently. The date has already been announced, and Prime members are eagerly awaiting to exploit the major event. For the unversed, the e-commerce site has offered up to 60% off on security gadgets. So, you know how To tighten up your home security.

2. Halloween Day Sale Event

Date: 29th-31st October 2023

Halloween and decoration go hand-in-hand! From lighting up your porch to making your indoors spooky, we need stuff for that and Amazon is all ears with its 55% discount on decorations. Start wishlisting!

3. Black Friday Sale Event

Date: 21st-22th November 2023

The mother of all sales, Black Friday Sales will come up with a huge discount on kitchen appliances. So, if you need to spruce up your kitchen cabinet or if you require any kitchen appliance for your modern kitchen, you know where to look for it! And oh, you get 50% off on them. Intriguing right?

4. Cyber Monday Sale Event

Date: 27th November 2023

Amazon has something to offer to minimize your Monday blues. As the last Monday of November has some exciting deals on appliances, especially 70% off on Fire TV! Wow!

5. Thanksgiving Day Sale Event

Date: 23rd-24th November 2023

Well, Amazon has the solution for y'all, who like to splurge on their near and dear ones. With this Thanksgiving sale, it is now more than convenient to opt for personalized gift items for our loved ones. And guess what? The e-commerce giant has already announced 35% off on men's watches.

6. Christmas Day Sale Event

Date: 20th-25th December 2023

With 60% off on electronics, Amazon encourages you to shop more to light up your home with full enthusiasm. Plus, the sale on electronic items allows you to pick the best items for your special ones as a Christmas gift.

7. Year-end Sale Event

Date: 29th-30th December 2023

End your year with some music, and better new instruments, if you are a sound enthusiast. Amazon gives you 60% off on musical equipment to fulfill your needs and start your musical journey if you haven't done it already.

Conclusion

So, there you go! You already have a whole list of upcoming deals that can serve you well to clear off your wishlist items. From Prime Big Deal Days to Black Friday Deals, you have plenty of options with updated deals that will help you chalk out the plans for the items you want for yourself. Thus, buckle yourself up and start saving everything that you have been wanting for so long!