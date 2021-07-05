Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram surfboard video goes viral; but the world is trolling him

It seems that rather than appreciating the video, a lot of users have trolled Zukerberg. However, looking at the video we didn’t feel like it's a photoshopped video of anything fake in it.

It seems Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is having all his good time as he shared a video on his official Instagram showcasing his me time. The video shows Zukerberg on an electric hydrofoil surfboard surfing across the water during a sunset holding the flag of the United States. The video has John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" playing in the background. The social media has gone crazy about the post as the 71-second long video crossed 500,000 views on Facebook and Instagram both.

The viral video of Zuckerberg has crossed the threshold of 5 lakh views within hours of posting on the social networks. Numerous comments have garnered in the comment section of the post. “Zuckerberg must just be trolling us, surely? We're all falling for it. He's got us,” Denial, a user commented. It seems that the video shared by Facebook CEO lures a lot of comments. Some commented that Zukerberg had just photoshopped his face and made fools of people.

“Lol that’s a terrible job photoshopping your head… that flag seemed to just go right through you!”, reads another comment. Some have commented that this was the worst thing that has ever existed. "Do billionaires become incredibly weird because of the money, or do they become billionaires because they're incredibly weird? Because what the hell is this?"

It seems that rather than appreciating the video, a lot of users have trolled Zukerberg. However, looking at the video we didn’t feel like it's a photoshopped video of anything fake in it. We must say that Facebook CEO has worked hard to master the electric hydrofoil surfboard and shared this video just to showcase his skills. While holding the American flag might be a way of showing his love for the country, that is what we think about the video. Tell us your thoughts about the viral video in the comment section below. You can watch the hilarious video by clicking this link.

Credits :Instagram

