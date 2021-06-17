Mars Simulation Grounds built on a similar desert landscape by China; Future Mars Explorations

China becomes the second country after the USA to successfully land and transmit images from Mars. And is building a Mars Simulation Grounds built on a similar desert landscape in Lenghu Town of northwest China’s Qinghai Province

The Lenghu Town of northwest China’s Qinghai Province has land spaces like rocks, sand and even temperatures similar to that on the red planet (Mars). The red rock area is dubbed as "the most Martian place on Earth” by experts in the field. The town is called "Mars Camp" which spans over 1,734 acres of area and was established in 2019. The Mars Camp has a tourism centre, a Mars community, a simulation base and amongst other facilities in the designated area. Mars Town will prove to be an important testing area for future Manned missions to Mars.

When was the Mars Mission launched?

China's Mars mission saw a successful landed on Mars on the 14th of May, 2021. The Long March5(Y4) rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 probe took off from the Wenchang LC-101 Launch site on the 23rd of July, 2020. After seven months of inter solar travel, Tianwen-1 reached the Mars orbit on the 10th of February, 2021.

For three long months, the Tianwen-1 stayed in Mars's orbit, studying the landing sites. After careful calculations of the landing sites, on the 14th of May 2021, the lander/rover successfully made its descent and landing in the designated landing zone. After the successful landing, the rover transmitted back images. Two of these images were released to the public by China National Space Administration.

In the recently transmitted images from China's Zhurong rover, we can see the rover Zhurong and the lander Tianwen-1 standing next to each other. China does not have any other rover on Mars but the rover Zhurong and the lander Tianwen-1.

Who took the picture of China's Zhurong Mars rover?

China's rover does not have a long arm like the ones on NASA's rovers. NASA rovers can take selfies because their rovers Curiosity and Perseverance have extendable arms with a wide lens camera. They can extend the arm to capture images away from themselves or even use them to take selfies. China's Zhurong rover does not have any extendable arms. Instead has a detachable camera, that the rover can place at a distance and then remotely take pictures. Hence most of the pictures sent back by China's rover has Zhurong in them.

