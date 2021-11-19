MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9000 Processor; World’s First 4nm Chipset with ARM v9 Architecture

MediaTek has added a new flagship processor in its product bucket. The Dimensity 9000, MediaTek's latest flagship processor, is the company's most powerful chip to date, and it appears to be capable of competing with the top CPUs offered by more popular competitors like Qualcomm and Samsung.

Whereas prior top-tier Dimensity chips were still less powerful than competitors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's Exynos 2100, the new Dimensity 9000 is making a case for 2022 Android flagships right out of the gate.

MediaTek Dimesity 9000

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world's first 4nm chipset, as well as the first to utilise ARM's new v9 architecture. Not only that, but it's the first chipset to feature ARM's revolutionary core architectures. The new sub-6GHz 5G chipset is the world's first smartphone processor to incorporate Bluetooth 5.3 and the first smartphone chip to use a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. There's also MediaTek's fifth-generation APU for AI processing, which has six total cores. The manufacturer claims that it has four times the performance and power efficiency of its prior version.

LPDDR5x memory with up to 7,500 Mbps bandwidth will be supported by the Dimensity 9000. It also includes 14MB of cache, which Mediatek claims boosts speed by 7% and reduces bandwidth usage by 25% when compared to an 8MB cache. The Dimensity 9000 outperformed the "Android flagship" in preliminary Geekbench results. It is also touted to be capable of handling panels with a refresh rate of up to 180Hz at FHD+ resolutions.

Gaming Boost

The Arm Mali-G710 GPU is in charge of graphics and games, and it offers a 20% performance gain over its predecessor. A FullHD+ display with a 180Hz refresh rate can be driven by the GPU. In addition, MediaTek is releasing a raytracing SDK that game developers may use to add new visual techniques to their Android games.

Connectivity Support

MediaTek has also enabled the processor to support Bluetooth 5.3 for enhanced connectivity. It is for the first time on smartphone processor. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 and the latest Beidou III-B1C GNSS standard, as well as Bluetooth Audio LE with "Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio."

The Dimensity 9000 has an inbuilt 5G modem that supports Release 16 of the 3GPP specification. However, the new chip falls behind competitors in that it only supports sub-6GHz 5G, rather than the speedier mmWave standard. The Dimensity 9000 is the first smartphone to feature Bluetooth 5.3, and it also supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Camera Support

In terms of photography, the chipset features the industry's first 18-bit image signal processor, allowing users to take 4K HDR video with up to three cameras at once, or still images with up to a gigantic 320MP sensor. The image signal processor (ISP) clocks in at a whopping 9 Gigapixels per second. Consider this for a moment: that's a processing capacity of nine billion pixels per second. To put that in context, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus has a pixel/s capacity of 2.7. In principle, the Dimensity 9000 could take 150MP photos at 60 frames per second. Alternatively, two 8K streams at 120fps can be used.

When it comes to leveraging the latest Arm technologies, MediaTek won't be alone for long - Qualcomm, for example, is widely expected to announce a successor to its Snapdragon 888 chipset at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30th.

The first devices powered by the new Dimensity 9000 SoC are anticipated to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. We'll have to wait to test a genuine smartphone powered by this new SoC to know for sure how the processor works.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset is being launched at a time when the Taiwanese business has experienced outstanding results in 2020 and 2021 and is currently the world's largest smartphone chipset maker, with roughly 40% market share. In the 5G SoC market, it is also said to be rising at a rate of 28%.

