MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Chipset to be Built with TSMC 5nm Process & Expected to have 75W Fast Charging Support

Rumours about MediaTek's next chip are circulating online and many leaks are uncovering the new chipset, which is likely to be an upper-midrange Dimensity 7000, after the company announced its flagship Dimensity 9000 chip last week. The Dimensity 9000, MediaTek's most powerful chip to date, appears to be capable of competing with the top CPUs supplied by more prominent competitors like Qualcomm and Samsung.

MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Chipset

According to rumours, the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 could outperform the popular Snapdragon 870 in several areas, such as quick charging. A claim from tipster Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset supports 75W charging, putting it between Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888. The new V9 architecture, which is also used in the Dimensity 9000 SoC, is expected to be employed.

The TSMC 5nm process will be used to produce the MediaTek Dimensity 7000. This puts the CPU between the Dimensity 1200, which uses a 6nm process, and the recently announced Dimensity 9000, which uses a 4nm process.

The Dimensity 7000 has already started the testing phase, indicating that it would be released soon. The chip, like the more powerful Dimensity 9000, is said to be made using TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process and employs the latest ARM V9 architecture.

There isn't much information regarding the chip's performance right now, and we may have to wait a little longer to learn more about it, such as the clock speed. However, based on the chipset's nomenclature, we expect it to be in the upper-midrange market, with the Dimensity 7000 replacing the company's 6nm chipsets such as the Dimensity 1200.

However, for the time being, this is only speculation, and there is still a lot of unclear information regarding this forthcoming processor. We'll have to wait for official details on any forthcoming chipsets before we can be sure.

