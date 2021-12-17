MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Benchmark Reveals a faster CPU than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but a slower GPU

MediaTek has taken a risk by releasing a video of a Dimensity 9000-powered device running a variety of popular benchmarks, effectively throwing the gauntlet at Qualcomm. To summarise, the Dimensity triumphs in the CPU battle but loses in the GPU battle. However, the margins are razor-thin in both cases.

Antutu gave the MediaTek chipset a score of 1,017,488. We knew the chip would break the million-point barrier early on, but so did the Snapdragon. The Realme GT2 Pro also ran AnTuTu, but it was a few weeks ago, so it could have been an older version, so the results aren't comparable.

Geekbench was next, with the Dimensity scoring 1,273 in single-core and 4,324 in multi-core tests. Snapdragon scores for a Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor are 1,219 and 3,154, respectively. A Galaxy Tab S8+ scored in the low 3,000s as well, though the 8 Gen 1 had better multi-core results (but still below the 4,000 mark).

The Cortex-X2 runs at 3.05 GHz, the three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85 GHz, and the four A510 cores at 1.8 GHz on the Dimensity 9000. The Snapdragon processors are the X2 at 3.0 GHz, the A710 at 2.5 GHz, and the A510 at 1.8 GHz. As a result, it appears that the performance difference is due to the middle cluster.

In the GFXBenc v3.0 Manhattan test, the MediaTek chip managed 238 frames per second, while the Snapdragon outperformed the Apple A15 with 267 frames per second. The Dimensity scored 162 frames per second in version 3.1 of the Manhattan test, while the Snapdragon scored 176 frames per second.

With the Aztec test set to 1440p resolution, the Dimensity managed 43 frames per second with the Vulkan backend and 42 frames per second with OpenGL, while the Snapdragon managed 49 and 43 frames per second, respectively.

Other notable results include a PCMark score of 17,573 and an ETHZ AI Benchmark score of 1,024 for the Dimensity 9000. (v5). We can't compare the Snapdragon corner scores because we don't have them. However, another AI benchmark predicts that the Dimensity will win.

