MediaTek launches mobile photography centric Helio G96 and Helio G88 chips

Back in 2020 MediaTek announced its Helio G95 chipset claiming that it comes with HyperEngine game technology. The company claimed that the Helio G95 is capable enough for optimizing CPU, GPU, and RAM. Now in the latest development, MediaTek has launched the Helio G96 which is the successor to last year’s G95. Alongside the company has also announced the Helio G88 processor which has expanded the G-series chipset. It seems both the chipsets are focused on mobile photography and come with some add on features for photography lovers.

“With the launch of the Helio G96 and Helio G88, MediaTek advances its position as the leading mobile chip innovator, delivering new SoCs to boost display and photography experiences for the mainstream market,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communication Products at MediaTek’s Wireless Business Group. “MediaTek is continually advancing chip performance, speed and reliability. These new Helio G series chips are at the core of incredible mobile experiences.”

MediaTek Helio G96 and Helio G88 features

According to the company, the MediaTek Helio G96 is capable of supporting 120Hz refresh rate displays with up to FHD+ resolution. The chipset supports both AMOLED and LCD panels, there is no restriction in DDIC supply, phy or D-phy interface. The newly launched chipset also comes with HyperEngine 2.0 Lite technology for a better gaming experience.

Specification wise it offers dual ARM Cortex-A76 CPUs with up to 2.05GHz support along with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. As mentioned above the chipset has been designed to focus more on photography and it supports up to a 108-megapixel camera sensor for a better photography experience. On the connectivity part, it offers fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM with VoLTE and ViLTE services.

The MediaTek Helio G88 on the other hand comes with support for a display resolution of Full HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs an octa-core with dual ARM Cortex A-75 CPU, clubbed with Mali-G52 GPU. The entry-level chipset comes with up to 647-megapixel main camera support along with an engine for dual-camera bokeh clicks. The Helio G88 arrives with a Camera Control Unit(CCU), Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC), and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the newly launched chipsets. There is no information on when the smartphone brands are going to launch new devices with the new chipsets.

Key Features of MediaTek Helio G96 include:

Incredible 120Hz FullHD+ displays

Supersized 108MP main cameras

Fast 4G LTE with Dual 4G SIM

MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game technology

High-end 4G smartphone performance

Key Features of MediaTek Helio G88 include:

Brilliant 64MP main cameras

MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite generation technologies

Dual 4G VoLTE

Integrated Voice Wakeup

