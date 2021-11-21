MediaTek's unveils Pentonic 2000, World's first 7nm TV chip, decodes 8K@120Hz

Following the release of its flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC for smartphones, the company is now releasing its flagship TV chipset, the Pentonic 2000. And it appears that this silicon is the first of its kind in many ways.

To begin with, this is the first 7nm chip for TVs, and it is based on TSMC's node. Second, it is the first. The chip is so powerful that it can run 8K resolution at 120Hz with MEMC support at this resolution. Non-8K content can also be upscaled to the TV's maximum resolution, which MediaTek claims is AI-powered. Support for UFS 3.1 storage speeds things up even more.

In terms of connectivity, the chip supports the Wi-Fi 6E standard, while 5G remains optional in case some TV OEMs decide to include it.

The first Pentonic 2000-powered televisions are expected in 2022. Versatile Video Coding (VVC) for H.266 content will be supported by a commercial TV chipset. This is a new codec with improved compression efficiency, designed primarily for streaming and broadcasting media. HEVC, VP9, and VS3 are also natively supported encodings.