MediaTek Teased Dimensity 8000 SoC, Further Leaks Suggests 5nm Process and Mali-G510 MC6 GPU; Read More

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9000 CPU for high-end flagship phones, which has received a lot of positive feedback, and several smartphone makers are intending to use it in their high-end smartphones. In a recent press conference, MediaTek teased the Dimensity 8000, a mid-to-high-end processor. Simultaneously, the company announced that the highly anticipated Dimensity 9000 chipset will be used in phones such as the Oppo Find X4 and Redmi K50 series smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC Teased

The company has merely teased the processor at the conference; the company has yet to give any details regarding the chip. Leakster Digital Chat Station has given some details about MediaTek’s upcoming processor. The Dimensity 8000 series is a mid-to-high-end processor that will compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870. According to the tipster, instead of using the cutting-edge 4 nm process, this chip will be manufactured using TSMC's 5 nm process. Still, it'll be an improvement over the Dimensity 1000-series, which mostly employed the 6 nm node.

The forthcoming Dimensity 8000 is made up of four 2.75GHz A78 + four 2.0GHz A55 processors, according to the Digital Chat Station, rather than the new A710/A510 used in the 9000. The fact that the previous cores will be combined with a new Mali-G510 MC6 GPU is even more intriguing. The G510 is twice as fast as the previous generation of ARM GPUs and uses 22% less energy.

Additional features include FHD + 168Hz or QHD + 120Hz screen compatibility, as well as LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 support. According to the news, both Redmi and Realme are presently polishing the Dimensity 8000, and progress is still being made, so it appears that the price/performance war will not be averted.

The Dimensity 9000 chipset will be a high-cost processor, and the placement of the new Redmi K50 series smartphone also seems to be placed at a high price. The OPPO Find X series is also included in the top-tier, with the Dimensity 9000+ or Snapdragon 8 Gen1 dual flagship platform along with a self-research NPU image chip. The Dimensity 9000+ self-research ISP image chip is also found in the Vivo's X Pro series.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.