Meet Microsoft’s new Xbox Stereo headset; yours for Rs 5,990

Microsoft has expanded its range of accessories for the Xbox gaming machine by launching the new Xbox Stereo headset. The new wired audio accessory from the Redmond-based tech giant is more affordable than its predecessor. The new Xbox Stereo headset is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and all Windows 10 laptops, which have the 3.5mm headphone socket. The launch of the Xbox Stereo headset in India also suggests that the Xbox Series X gaming console will soon be in restock in the country.

Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset specs and features

The Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset aims to bring more value to the entry-level audio accessory category, said the brand. The device has features and design elements similarities with the last year’s $99 Xbox Wireless headset. The wearable has high-quality ear cushions and a built-in multi-directional microphone. Notably, the right earcup of the device can also be rotated to control the audio output. One of the main features of the Xbox Stereo headset is support for Spatial Audio. The accessory supports spatial sound technologies, which include Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X to provide an immersive gaming and music listening experience. Lastly, the headset has an adjustable headband.

“The Xbox Stereo Headset features many of the design elements found the Xbox Wireless Headset. The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband utilizes plush cushioning to spread pressure more evenly around the top of the head. Ultra-soft large earcups will keep you comfy during those “extended” play sessions, and easily accessible on-ear controls for volume and mute will make this a staple in your gaming arsenal. Connect directly to the Xbox Wireless Controller or other devices through the 3.5mm audio jack, no batteries required”, reads the blog post on Xbox’s website.

Xbox Stereo headset pricing and availability

The new Xbox Stereo headset is priced competitively at Rs 5,990. The wearable’s availability detail for India isn’t confirmed at the moment. As per Microsoft’s website, the audio accessory will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in the country, but it isn’t listed on any of these platforms at the moment.