Meizu mBlu Blus+ Active Noise Cancellation Earphones are official, Price starts at 219 yuan ($34/₹2,600)

Recently after teasing the Meizu mBlu Blus+ true wireless earbuds, the company has officially launched them in China. They are priced at 219 yuan (approximately $34/₹2,600) and are available in Azure colour option through Meizu Mall, Meizu Stores, JD.com, Tmall, Suning.com, Pinduoduo, Douyin, and other online retailers.

The Meizu mBlu Blus+ Active Noise Cancelling Earphones feature a 12mm crossover super-large diaphragm for thumping bass. A crossover structure made of soft TPU and rigid LCP allows for pure high-frequency sound quality performance.

The earphones support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 30dB and 5000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. While ensuring pure mid-and high-frequency sound quality, features such as ANC and ENC are added to greatly improve the overall experience of the earphones.

It houses a dual-mic noise reduction setup that can perform voice beamforming using the best position of dual microphones, combined with an ENC algorithm to make the voice clearer and more natural, and it can also adapt to a variety of environments.

For Flyme-enabled devices, there is quick connection support, and opening the charging box brings up a connection screen on the smartphone. In terms of battery life, it has a 43mAh battery and a 520mAh charging case, providing a 30-hour battery life.