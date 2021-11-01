Meizu mblu Blus+ TWS earbuds with ANC to launch on November 3

After being shut down for about nearly 3 years, Meizu's mBlu sub-brand resurfaced in September of this year. The mBlu Blus true wireless earbuds were one of the first products from this new brand.

Today, the company confirmed via a teaser poster that an upgraded version of the same, dubbed Meizu mBlu Blus+, will be officially launched in China on November 3rd.

The brand previously confirmed that the product will be available in the "Azure" colour scheme, but little else has been revealed. It will be interesting to see how the Plus variant differs from the current standard model.

The Meizu mBlu Blus, which was recently released, has 12mm drivers and connects via Bluetooth 5.2, as well as support for quick pairing with Meizu smartphones. Touch gesture controls are also supported on these IPX4-rated earbuds.

Active Noise Cancellation of up to 30dB is also available. Each of the TWS earphones has a 43mAh battery, while the charging case has a 520mAh battery. Without ANC, the battery life is claimed to be up to 30 hours, while with ANC enabled, the battery life is reduced to about 25 hours.