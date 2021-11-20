Meizu mblu’s First Smartphone mblu 10 Spotted on TENAA Listing, Some Key Specifications Revealed

Meizu resurrected its 'mblu' (Blue Charm) brand from the dead in September. The brand appears to be putting a lot of emphasis on its mBlu brand. Being said that, Meizu’s mBlu is expected to bring its first-ever smartphone dubbed mblu 10. The smartphone was previously seen in a promotional poster in China and now the mobile phone is spotted on TENAA listing. The company announced that this device will be a budget phone with its main target on the CNY 1,500 (Roughly Rs 17,450) price range. The handset has now been approved by TENAA, exposing some of its specifications ahead of its public announcement.

Meizu mBlu 10 TENAA Certification

As reported by ITHome, the upcoming Meizu mblu 10 has been certified by TENAA. The certification reveals the phone's design, which was already revealed in a promotional poster. Additionally, the listing reveals some of the device's features.

The TENAA listing showed the Meizu mblu 10 with model number M2110 and revealed that it’ll be a 4G-only handset featuring a 2GHz octa-core chipset. The smartphone will boast a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a dewdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels (HD+). On the back, it will include a vertically aligned triple camera arrangement, although there are no details yet. The design at the back shows that the lens module is quite close to the frame in the upper left corner, in a double-circle symmetrical design.

In terms of battery life, the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Finally, it will be 9.3mm thick, weigh 201 grams, and come in three different colours (white, green, black).

Meizu wants to produce 50 million smartphones in China by the end of the year. It has the ability to fulfil the aim with inexpensive versions like the mblu 10. mblu 10's name and launch date have yet to be officially revealed by Meizu. The TENAA listing doesn't offer much about the smartphone, so take everything you read with a grain of salt.

