Messenger and Instagram may not get default end-to-end encryption until 2023

According to The Guardian, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, does not intend to implement end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default on Messenger and Instagram until 2023.

Last year, the company merged Messenger and Instagram chats as part of its plan to build a unified messaging system across all of its platforms. While messages sent through Messenger and Instagram can be E2EE, that option isn't enabled by default — and probably won't be until 2023. WhatsApp already includes E2EE support by default.

Antigone Davis, Meta's head of safety, attributes the delay to user safety concerns in a post on The Telegraph. Because E2EE means that only the sender and recipient will see their conversations, Meta wants to make sure that this doesn't interfere with the platform's ability to help stop criminal activity, according to Davis. Davis notes that once E2EE is made available by default, the company will "use a combination of non-encrypted data across our apps, account information, and user reports" to help keep them safe, all while "assisting public safety efforts."

Meta stated in a blog post earlier this year that default E2EE would be available on Instagram and Messenger "sometime in 2022 at the very least." But, according to Davis, Meta wants to "get this right," so the film's release date will be delayed until 2023.

The UK's Online Safety Bill, which goes into effect in 2023, will also require online platforms to protect children from harm and to address abusive content as soon as possible. This could stymie Facebook's plans to enable E2EE by default, as the UK's Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has previously criticised its use. According to a BBC report, Patel believes E2EE will make it more difficult to prevent child abuse online, stating, "Sadly, at a time when we need to be taking more action... Facebook is still pursuing E2EE plans that jeopardise the good work and progress that has already been made."

Last year, the United States joined the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India, and Japan in calling for local law enforcement to be granted backdoor encryption access, which would allow authorities to view encrypted messages and files if a warrant is issued.