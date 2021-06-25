Mi 11 Lite's pre-orders go live in India; here's everything to know

The Mi 11 Lite is available to pre-order in India till June 27th on Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone will be directly available to buy from June 28th across channels.

Just a few days ago, Xiaomi introduced its latest Mi series smartphone called the Mi 11 Lite in the Indian market. The device arrived as a mid-range offering with the Snapdragon 732G processor, a punch-hole design with a high screen refresh rate, triple primary cameras, and fast charging capabilities. Soon after the launch, the Mi 11 Lite will now be available to pre-order in the country starting from 12pm. The device can be pre-ordered on the company’s website as well as on Flipkart. The pre-orders for the Mi 11 Lite are live in the country till June 27th as the phone will be available to buy directly from June 28th.

Mi 11 Lite pre-orders: Price and offers

Interested consumers can go to Mi.com or Flipkart.com to place a pre-order for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone is being offered in the country in two RAM and storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The former is priced at Rs 21,999, while the latter is available for Rs 23,999. As part of the pre-orders, the brand is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the pre-orders, apart from the additional cashback of Rs 1,500 for HDFC bank card users.

After the launch offers, the Mi 11 Lite will essentially cost you just Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. There’s also a no-cost EMI option available to purchase the new Mi smartphone.

Mi 11 Lite features and specifications

To recall the specs, the Mi 11 Lite is being touted as the slimmest and lightest smartphone of this year. The handset has a 6.8mm waistline and weighs just 157 grams. The device has a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor under the hood is accompanied by the Adreno 618 graphics processing unit. The device has a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the screen and has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

As for the other specs, the Mi 11 Lite is fitted with a 64MP main sensor on the back, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. There’s also a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies. Lastly, the 4G smartphone boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and has a beefy 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

