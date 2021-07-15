Mi 11 Ultra goes on open sale in India; here's everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra flagship smartphone is priced at Rs 69,999 in India. The phone comes in a single model that offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra flagship smartphone in India back in April. Since the launch, the company has only conducted a few sales of the handset in the country so far. However, the Mi 11 Ultra is now directly available to buy in India starting from today at 12 pm. The smartphone will be up for grabs directly without any flash sales in the country from the brand’s website as well as from Amazon.

Mi 11 Ultra pricing and variants in India

For those unaware, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra flagship smartphone is priced at Rs 69,999 in India. The phone comes in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB of native storage variant. The smartphone is being offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour shades. As far as the Mi 11 Ultra offers in India are concerned, the device is available with a discount of Rs 5,000 for SBI credit card users, apart from the regular no-cost EMI option. In addition, you will get Times Prime free membership worth up to Rs 60,000, as per the brand’s website.

Mi 11 Ultra specs and features

To recall, the Mi 11 Ultra is a high-end smartphone with a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display, which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is certified to have an A+ display by DisplayMate. Notably, the device’s screen also has a high touch-sampling rate of up to 480Hz to provide a smooth gaming experience. In addition, the handset’s display is protected by a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. It’s worth noting that the Mi 11 Ultra also has a secondary 1.1-inch display on the back with 126 x 294 pixels resolution.

As far as the other specs go, the Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU and 6th-gen AI Engine. For photography, the smartphone has a massive 50MP camera on the back, which is paired with a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens as well as a 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the device is fitted with a 20MP shooter on the front.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi 11 Ultra has 5G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging in both wired and wireless charging modes. In addition, there’s also support for 10W reverse wireless charging. Lastly, MIUI 12 based on Android 11 completes the list of the specifications.

