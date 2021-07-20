Mi Mix 4 specs leaked ahead of the launch; 6.67-inch display and Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC in tow

Xiaomi is expected to introduce its new Mi Mix series of smartphone called the Mi Mix 4 at some point in August this year. The handset will be arriving as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which was launched way back in 2018. Ahead of the launch, the Mi Mix 4’s key specifications and features have been leaked on the interwebs. In addition, the upcoming Mi Mix series smartphone has been spotted in the database of the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA, which suggests an imminent launch next month.

Mi Mix 4’s key specs and features leaked

A reliable gadget tipster on the Chinese social networking website Weibo has revealed the key features of the Mi Mix 4. The source suggests that the device will be arriving with a 6.67-inch OLED display, which will be offering a curved design and full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is said to offer a fingerprint sensor under the display. Under the hood, the handset will be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The device is expected to flaunt Micron’s uMCP5 integrated chip for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage.

According to the source, the Mi Mix 4 will be boasting an in-display selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone is said to offer a triple primary camera module on the back. The main sensor will utilise a 50MP Samsung GN1 camera module. The handset is tipped to flaunt a 5,000mAh battery, which will support 120W rapid charging and 70W or 80W fast wireless charging. Software-wise, we can expect the smartphone to boot Android 11-based MIUI out of the box. If the reports are to be believed, the Mi Mix 4 could cost around Rs 69,500.

Mi Mix 3 specs and features

Talking about the previous-gen Mi Mix offering, the Mi Mix 3 flaunts a sliding mechanism to hide the selfie cameras and other sensors. The phone sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. On the front, the Mi Mix 3 has a 24MP Sony IMX576 primary camera, which is aided by a 2MP secondary shooter.

At the rear, the Mi Mix 3 has a 12MP Sony IMX363 main sensor, which is accompanied by a secondary 12MP Samsung S5K3M3+ shooter. The device is capable of recording slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second. Lastly, a 3,200mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support completes the list of the specs of the Mi Mix 3.

