Mi Mix 4 will be in short supply due to chip shortage; Xiaomi disables anti-lost feature

Just a couple of days ago, Xiaomi introduced its latest Mi Mix series smartphone called the Mi Mix 4 in its home market of China. The device has arrived as the brand’s first commercially available handset to offer the under-display camera tech. The Mi Mix 4 also utilises Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888+. Soon after the launch, the President of Xiaomi Group China and General Manager of Redmi brand, Lu Weibing, has announced that the Mi Mix 4 flagship will be in short supply due to various factors.

Why is Mi Mix 4 in short supply? Here’s the answer

According to Weibing, the Mi Mix 4 is currently available only in limited quantities and will be in short supply for the foreseeable future because of the shortage of the Snapdragon 888+ processor. It’s worth mentioning that the whole tech world is currently facing a shortage of silicon chips. In addition, Weibing has also mentioned that another reason for the short supply of the Mi Mix 4 is the very low yield rate of the ceramic body. He further added that the cost of the lightweight ceramic is 5-6 times higher than the cost of the standard glass. In addition, it is harder to carve out a piece of ceramic glass.

The first batch of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 during the pre-order period was sold out very quickly in China. In addition, the stocks in the Mi Home were also exhausted quickly. Furthermore, during the first regular sale on August 16th, the smartphone will be offered in limited quantities due to the short supply, confirmed Weibing.

Xiaomi disables the anti-lost feature of the Mi Mix 4

Apart from the next-gen camera technology and other high-end features, the Mi Mix 4 also packs in an interesting anti-lost mode function. This function utilises the built-in SIM card of the smartphone to locate it even when there’s no regular SIM card onboard. This feature also disables the phone in case someone replaces the SIM card, apart from allowing you to shut down the device for your data’s security.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi has announced that it is forced to disable the anti-lost feature. In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi has revealed that it had to disable this function due to non-compliance with Chinese national regulations. This technology hasn’t been approved by the Chinese regulators to use on mobile phone products. In addition, the brand has apologised to the Mi Mix 4 users for disabling the anti-lost feature.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 key highlights

To recall, the Mi Mix 4 has the brand’s Camera Under Panel (CUP) technology to provide the under-display selfie snapper. The device houses a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR 10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Snapdragon 888+ chipset is aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.

The camera features include a 108MP main camera on the back with 100x zoom, which is aided by a 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP periscope shooter. The selfie camera has a 20MP lens with 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology. Lastly, the 5G flagship smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging.

Mi Mix 4 pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4’s price in China starts from approx. Rs 57,300 and goes up to around Rs 72,200 for the most expensive version. The smartphone comes in Ceramic Gray, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Black colour variants. As of now, the company hasn’t yet revealed the availability of the device for other markets.