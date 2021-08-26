Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra launched in India; here are the specs and features

At its Smarter Living 2022 event in India today, the Chinese tech giant has expanded its range of laptops in the country. The brand has launched the Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra variants in the country. Both the devices have arrived as premium notebooks with sleek design, high refresh rates, 11th-gen Intel Core Tiger Lake series processors, and long battery life. The Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra were introduced alongside the Mi TV 5X series, Mi Band 6, Mi home security camera, and a pair of shoes.

Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra specifications and features

The Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra have an almost similar set of specifications and features. They mostly differ when in terms of display size and battery capacity. They are made from the 6-series aviation-grade aluminium alloy for a premium appeal. There’s a fingerprint sensor hidden beneath the power button of the new Mi notebooks. There is also the support of Windows Hello for additional security. Software-wise, they boot Windows 10 Home, and come with Office 2019 Home and Student 2019 and Mi SmartShare.

As for the other specs, the Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra can be configured with either the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or the Intel Core i7 processor. They are equipped with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVME solid-state drives for faster operations. The new notebooks have two 2W speakers with DTS Audio to provide an immersive media experience. The connectivity options include USB Type-C ports, USB 2.0 and USB 3.2 ports, HDMI ports, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi. There’s also an HD webcam onboard for video calling.

Talking about the differences, the Mi Notebook Pro has a 14-inch TrueLife display with 2.5K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent sRGB wide colour gamut. The laptop is rated to deliver up to 11-hour of battery life and supports 65W Type-C fast charging. As for the Mi Notebook Ultra, the laptop has a larger 15.6-inch TrueLife+ display with a higher 3.2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This one is claimed to provide 12-hour battery life. This one also has 65W fast charging support.

Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra pricing and availability in India

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra, both the laptops are being offered in three processor and RAM configurations. The pricing of each variant is listed below.

Mi Notebook Pro price:

Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM – Rs 56,999

Intel Core i5 + 16GB RAM – Rs 59,999

Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM – Rs 72,999

Mi Notebook Ultra price:

Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM – Rs 59,999

Intel Core i5 + 16GB RAM – Rs 63,999

Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM – Rs 76,999

Xiaomi will start selling the Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra in the country from August 31st. As part of the launch offer, they will be available with a discount of Rs 4,500 for HDFC card users. They will be going on sale via Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon India, and major retail stores.