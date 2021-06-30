Mi Notebook Pro X goes official; here are the details of the premium notebook

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X flaunts a 15.6-inch OLED display with 100 percent sRGB and sRGB DCI-P3 colour gamut. The notebook also comes with DC dimming functionality, 60Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass on top.

Xiaomi has expanded its range of notebooks by launching the Mi Notebook Pro X in its home market of China. The brand’s latest offering in this segment has arrived as a premium laptop with up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce graphics processing units, a fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Thunderbolt ports, and a beefy battery with a whopping 130W fast charging support. The Mi Notebook Pro X also flaunts a premium metal aluminium unibody design. The device is a follow up to the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Pro 15, which were launched earlier this year.

Mi Notebook Pro X features and specifications

Talking about the features first, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X flaunts a 15.6-inch OLED display with 100 percent sRGB and sRGB DCI-P3 colour gamut. The notebook also comes with DC dimming functionality, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass on top. The laptop can be loaded with either the 3.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor or a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 chipset. The notebook can be configured with either the Intel Iris X-E Graphics or a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

As for the other specs, the Mi Notebook Pro X is backed by up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of solid-state drive storage (SSD). The device boots Windows 10 Home out of the box and will be getting the Windows 11 update later this year for free. The notebook is also equipped with an HD webcam, a full-sized backlit keyboard, dual-band Wi-Fi support, DTS Audio, and an 80Wh battery with 130W Type-C fast charging support.

Mi Notebook Pro X pricing and availability

The Mi Notebook Pro X has been priced competitively starting at 7,999 Yuan, which roughly translates to around Rs 92,000 in the Indian currency. The notebook will be available to buy in China starting from July 9th, 2021. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to launch the laptop in other markets like India. We will inform you as soon as we hear anything from the company, so stay tuned.

What is the display configuration of the Mi Notebook Pro X? The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X flaunts a 15.6-inch OLED display with 100 percent sRGB and sRGB DCI-P3 colour gamut. The notebook also comes with DC dimming functionality, 60Hz refresh rate, and a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass on top. What are the processor options available for the Mi Notebook Pro X? The Mi Notebook Pro X laptop can be loaded with either the 3.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor or a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 chipset. The notebook can be configured with either the Intel Iris X-E Graohics or a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. What is the price of the Mi Notebook Pro X? The Mi Notebook Pro X has been priced competitively at around Rs 92,000. The notebook will be available to buy in China starting from July 9th.

Credits :Xiaomi

Share your comment ×