Mi Pad 5 gets certified by 3C ahead of launch in August; here are the leaked specs

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to make a huge comeback in the tablet market at some point in August. The company’s next tablet is said to be called the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and it is expected to come in as many as three variants. Ahead of the launch, the Mi Pad 5 was recently passed through the FCC last week. Now, the tablet has been certified by China’s 3C regulatory authority, which suggests an imminent launch in China.

Mi Pad 5 3C certification suggests tablet’s launch in China soon

3C has certified the Mi Pad 5 with three model numbers M210581AC, 21051182C, and M201581C. The K81A and K81C variants will be supporting 67W fast charging, while the 82C model will be featuring a 33W fast charging standard. The 82C variant certified by 3C is expected to arrive as the Mi Pad 5 Lite version. As for the K81A and K81C, they could be called the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro or Plus. 3C has also revealed that the K81C version will have 5G connectivity, which will make it the first tablet from the brand to offer support for next-gen networks.

Mi Pad 5 specs and features leaked so far

According to a recent report by the Digital Chat Station channel on Weibo, the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Plus or Pro variants will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processors. Both the new tablets are expected to flaunt an LCD screen panel with 2K resolution and a massive display refresh rate of 120Hz. Both these slates are said to be equipped with a 48MP primary camera. The Mi Pad 5 Plus or Pro is rumoured to have an 8,720mAh battery.

As for the Mi Pad 5 Lite, it is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. This one is also said to offer an LCD screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Some reports earlier had suggested that the slate will be featuring a 12MP primary camera on the back. The device is said to have a 10.5-inch or an 11-inch display. This variant is expected to come only with the Wi-Fi connectivity option.

Xiaomi’s previous tablet was launched in 2018

The last tablet from the Chinese manufacturer is the Mi Pad 4 Plus, which was released way back in August 2018. The slate arrived with a 10.1-inch display featuring narrow bezels and a premium aluminium frame. The tablet offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and 13MP and 5MP cameras. Lastly, the 4G LTE-enabled offering is backed by an 8,620mAh battery.

Xiaomi could also launch the upcoming Mi Pad 5 series of tablets in India. The brand hasn’t released a new tablet in the country in the past several years.