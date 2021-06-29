Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and Mi TV ES 2022 go official with 100W speakers; here are the details

The Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is launched in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K QLED display variants, which offer 1,200 nits of brightness and up to 10.7 billion colours. Know more here.

Multiple reports in the past have surfaced on the interwebs disclosing information about the upcoming Xiaomi TVs and now the company has made everything official with the addition of two new Mi TVs in its portfolio. The company has launched the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition and Mi TV ES 2022 smart TVs in the home country of China. The smart TVs come with the highlighted features like a MediaTek chipset, 3D LUT film industrial-grade colour correction technology, high-performance built-in speakers, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications and features of both the newly launched Smart TVs.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition features

The Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is launched in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K QLED display variants, which offer 1,200 nits of brightness and up to 10.7 billion colours. The newly launched smart TV comes with the 3D LUT film industrial-grade colour correction technology and offers 120Hz MEMC. It’s the company’s first smart TV to come with a 100W speaker. Besides, it also features a 48-megapixel dual AI camera sensor for video calls.

Under the hood, the Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is powered by the MediaTek MT9950 chipset, clubbed with 4.5GB RAM and 64GB storage for apps and screengrabs. Design-wise, the smart TV features a full metal body with ultra-thin bezels, which make it look premium. It also comes with support for HDMI 2.1+ VRR which is good news for gamers.

Mi TV ES 2022 specifications

As for the Mi TV ES 2022 smart TV, it has also been launched in three screen variants including 55, 65, and 75-inches. The company claims that the 55-inch model comes with 32 backlight partitions, the 65-inch model has 45 partitions, and the 75-inch model has 60 partitions. This makes sure to deliver better brightness and contrast. The display panel also supports HDR 10+ and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the smart TV draws power from the MediaTek MT9638 chipset, clubbed with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage. On the connectivity part, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, and one S/PDIF input. The Mi TV ES 2022 also comes with a 12.5W four-unit speaker system with a stereo playback system. On top of that, it also comes with a XiaoAI voice assistant allowing users to make voice commands.

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 price

Xiaomi Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition is launched in China with a starting price of CNY 5,999 ( approx Rs 68,900) for the 55-inch model. The 65-inch and 75-inch are up for sale at CNY 7,999 (around Rs 91,900) and CNY 9,999 (around Rs 1,14,800) respectively.

The Mi TV ES 2022 on the other hand is priced at CNY 3,399 (approx Rs 39,000) for the 55-inch variant. The 65-inch and 75-inch models are launched with a price tag of CNY 4,399 (Rs 50,500) and CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,900) respectively. Both the TVs will be available for sale in China on July 3rd and are already up for pre-orders on the official website of the brand. There’s no word when the company is planning to launch the new TVs in other markets like India.

