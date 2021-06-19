Mi Watch Revolve’s price dropped by Rs 2,000 ahead of the launch of Mi Watch Revolve Active

The Mi Watch Revolve is now selling for Rs 7,999 in India. The device is available to buy at a reduced price from Amazon India as well as the brand’s website.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartwatch called the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India on June 22nd. The new watch will be released alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will be arriving as the successor to the Mi Watch Revolve, which was launched in September last year. Ahead of the launch of the new smartwatch, Xiaomi has permanently dropped the price of the Mi Watch Revolve in India by Rs 2,000.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve price drop in India

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve was originally launched in India for Rs 10,999. The wearable received a price drop of Rs 1,000 in a few months after the launch and has been selling for Rs 9,999 ever since. Now, the smartwatch will be available at a reduced price tag of Rs 7,999, after a permanent price drop of Rs 2,000. The Mi Watch Revolve can be purchased from Xiaomi’s website as well as on Amazon India. The wearable is available in Midnight Black and Crome Silver colour variants.

Mi Watch Revolve features and specifications

To recap the features, the Mi Watch Revolve features a 1.39-inch AMOLED round display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch comes with a PPG heart rate sensor, and has features like heart rate variability monitoring, HR monitoring, body’s energy monitoring, and VO2 Max. The device also offers 10 different sports modes like running, treadmill, working out, cycling, and more.

As for the other features, users can choose from 112 different watch faces to customise the look of the Mi Watch Revolve. The device has 5ATM certification for water resistance, so it can be used for swimming as well. The device is capable with devices running Android 4.4 or higher and iOS. Lastly, a 420mAh battery keeps it alive, which is touted to provide up to 14 days of battery life.

Features of upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active

Talking about the upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active, Amazon listing of the device has revealed that the device will have SpO2 feature to monitor blood oxygen levels. The wearable will offer a number of watch faces, a heart-rate monitor, and a handful of sports-centric features. As of now, there’s no word regarding the price of the Mi Watch Revolve Active, but we can expect it to be around Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000.

Which Xiaomi smartwatch has a round display? The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is the company's only smartwatch in India at the moment that offers a round screen. What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve in India? The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve is available in India for Rs 7,999. The device has recently received a price drop of Rs 2,000 in the country. Does the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with a heart rate sensor? Yes, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve does comes with a heart rate sensor and it is capable of offering round the clock heart rate monitoring.

