Micromax IN 2B and AirFunk 1 launched in India at affordable prices

Micromax has officially launched one of the most speculated smartphones the IN 2B in the Indian market. The handset is the successor of last year’s IN 1B and comes with improved features like waterdrop notch design, Unisoc processor, fingerprint scanner, beefy 5,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, and a lot more. The smartphone sports a dual pattern design at the back with a sleek design. Let’s have a closer look at the Micromax IN 2B.

Micromax IN 2B Specifications

Micromax IN 2b is amongst the first smartphones in India to run on the Unisco T610 processor, clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with a 6.5-inch mini drop HD+ display with 400 nits brightness. It houses a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera setup.

As far as cameras are concerned, the IN 2b offers a dual-camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera + a 2-megapixel AI camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel camera setup for selfies and video calling. Both front and rear cameras support selectable background blur to deliver an excellent bokeh effect for professional portraits. The IN 2b also comes with FHD Video recording as well as a unique Play and Pause recording feature.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, with a 10W fast charger. The IN 2b comes with Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte and Dual WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and Bluetooth V5.0 support for seamless connectivity.

Micromax IN 2B price in India

Micromax IN 2B in India is launched with a starting price of Rs 7,999 for 4GB + 64GB storage and the 6GB + 64GB RAM variants are available for sale at Rs 8,999. The smartphone will be up for sale in Black, Blue and Green colour options via micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart from 6th August 2021.

Alongside, the company also has a new TWS called the AirFunk 1. It comes with a unique Voice Change Function that lets you switch your voice from female to male and male to female during a call. It has 5.0 Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. The AirFunk 1 has 5 hours of playtime, 15 hours with a charging case and a Type-C charging interface. An IP44 rated build makes the earphones water and dust resistant.

They have intuitive Smart Touch controls that include a host of functions, along with Google Assistant and Siri voice command support. AirFunk 1 supports both mono and stereo usage, which means you can use only one earphone, while the other charges. AirFunk 1 will be available in 5 colours - Black, White, Blue, and Purple/ Yellow at Rs 1,299.