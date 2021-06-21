Micromax IN 2C affordable smartphone in the works, specs revealed on Geekbench

Micromax will be launching a new budget smartphone called the Micromax IN 2C in the coming weeks.

The domestic smartphone manufacturer Micromax seems to be planning to launch a new budget handset soon. While the company hasn’t officially announced anything at the moment, a new phone called the Micromax IN 2C has appeared in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. The listing on Geekbench’s website has revealed a few specifications of the Micromax IN 2C ahead of the launch. The features have indicated that the Micromax IN 2C will be an entry-level offering and is expected to be priced affordably.

Micromax IN 2C features and specifications

As per the Geekbench, the Micromax IN 2C will be powered by a Unisoc T-610 processor. The chipset has two 1.8GHz Cortex-A75 cores and six 1.6GHz Cortex-A55 cores. The SoC will be accompanied by the Mali-G52 graphics processing unit. Furthermore, the listing has revealed that the phone will be offering 4GB of RAM and boot Android 11 out of the box. On the Geekbench, the Micromax IN 2C has managed to score 347 on the single-core test and 1,127 in the multi-core test.

The geekbench listing hasn’t revealed anything else about the Micromax IN 2C smartphone at the moment. However, since the device has been tested on Geekbench by Micromax, it could be launched in the near future. We will know more in the coming weeks.

Micromax IN 1 features and price

The Micromax IN 2C will be the fourth smartphone from the company in the IN series. The most recent offering in the series called the Micromax IN 1 was launched in the country in March. The phone arrived as a budget handset with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display featuring a punch-hole design. The device has the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. The other highlights of the device include a 48MP triple primary camera module, an 8MP selfie snapper, Android 10, and a 5,000mAh 18W fast charging battery.

The Micromax IN 1’s base model with 4GB of RAM is priced at Rs 9,999, while the higher-end variant with 6GB of RAM is being offered for Rs 11,499. The handset comes in Blue and Purple colour variants, and is available across channels in the country.

Which is the most affordable Micromax smartphone? The Micromax In 1B is the most affordable smartphone from the company at the moment at just Rs 6,999. The phone has a MediaTek processor, dual primary cameras, and 4G connectivity. What are the features of the Micromax IN 2C? The Micromax In 2C will be arriving with a Unisoc T-610 processor, Android 11, and 4GB of RAM. What is the price of the Micromax In 1B? The Micromax In 1B comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The former is priced at Rs 6,999, while the latter is available for Rs 7,999.

